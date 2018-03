Feb 28 (Reuters) - Axogen Inc:

* AXOGEN, INC. REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 49 PERCENT TO $17 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 40 PERCENT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.08, REVENUE VIEW $15.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $83.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S