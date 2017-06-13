BRIEF-Axovant Sciences' Q4 loss per share $0.53

June 13 (Reuters) - Axovant Sciences Ltd

* Axovant Sciences announces fiscal year-end financial results and corporate updates

* Q4 loss per share $0.53

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to meet with U.S. Food and Drug Administration to discuss additional studies that could support registration of RVT-103

* Axovant Sciences Ltd says expects to initiate a proof of concept study for RVT-104 in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: