March 6 (Reuters) - Axpo Holding AG:

* SWISS GROUP AXPO SAYS BEZNAU UNIT 1 NUCLEAR PLANT RE-START FORESEEN AT THE END OF MARCH

* AXPO SAYS SWISS FEDERAL NUCLEAR SAFETY INSPECTORATE (ENSI) HAS CONFIRMED SUPPLEMENTARY SAFETY CASE SUBMITTED IN DECEMBER 2017 FOR THE REACTOR PRESSURE VESSEL (RPV) OF UNIT 1 OF THE BEZNAU NUCLEAR POWER PLANT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)