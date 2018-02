BRIEF-Axsome Therapeutics Says Its CNS Disorder Candidate AXS-09 Met Main Goal Of Phase 1 Trial

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Axsome Therapeutics Inc:

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PRIMARY ENDPOINT MET IN PHASE 1 TRIAL OF NEXT GENERATION PRODUCT CANDIDATE AXS-09 CONTAINING CHIRALLY PURE ESBUPROPION AND DEXTROMETHORPHAN

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍CHIRALLY PURE AND STABLE SINGLE ENANTIOMERS OF BUPROPION ACHIEVED​

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍AXS-09 WAS WELL TOLERATED WITH NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED IN TRIAL​

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍ AXS-09 RESULTS IN SUBSTANTIAL INCREASES IN DEXTROMETHORPHAN PLASMA LEVELS​