BRIEF-Axway Software Announces Estimate Of 2017 Annual Results

Jan 29 (Reuters) - AXWAY SOFTWARE SA:

* ANNOUNCES ESTIMATE OF 2017 ANNUAL RESULTS

* PROFIT (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS SHOULD SLIGHTLY EXCEED 13%, AS ANNOUNCED

* GROWTH IN CLOUD ACTIVITY IS ESTIMATED AT MORE THAN 14% FOR FY 2017

* GLOBAL REVENUE FOR FY 2017 EXPECTED TO FALL 3.8% IN ORGANIC TERMS COMPARED WITH 2016

* FY 2017 NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO SUFFER A STRONG ADVERSE AFFECT FROM NEW LAW ON TAXATION OF COMPANIES IN USA

* FY STRONG ADVERSE AFFECT ON NET INCOME ESTIMATED BETWEEN EUR 10 MLN AND EUR 13 MLN

* AXWAY HAS HAD TO ADJUST DEFERRED TAX ITEM FOR NEW TAXATION RATES (ACCOUNTING IMPACT, NON-CASH)