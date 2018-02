Feb 14 (Reuters) - AXWAY SOFTWARE SA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR ‍​4.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 31.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR ‍​ 299.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 301.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF 0.20 EUR PER SHARE FOR 2017‍​

* FY OPERATING PROFIT ON BUSINESS ACTIVITIES EUR 40.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 50.8 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)