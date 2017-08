July 18 (Reuters) - AXWAY SOFTWARE SA:

* H1 PRELIM. REVENUE EUR 142.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 151.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* COMPANY IS REVIEWING ITS FULL YEAR PERSPECTIVE

* EXPECTS TO HAVE LOWER PROFIT FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES RATE WHICH IT FORECASTS WILL BE BETWEEN 3% AND 5% OF ITS TOTAL REVENUE FOR H1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)