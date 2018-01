Jan 19 (Reuters) - Ayala Corp:

* BOARD APPROVED RESTRUCTURING OF CO‘S ENERGY BUSINESS WHICH WILL RESULT IN CREATION OF TWO PLATFORMS, RENEWABLE ENERGY AND THERMAL ENERGY‍​

* AYALA WILL RETAIN AC ENERGY AS ITS UMBRELLA BRAND FOR ITS ENERGY GROUP OF COS, WHICH WILL INCLUDE THE TWO NEWLY FORMED PLATFORMS