Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ayala Land Inc:

* REFERS TO NEWS ARTICLE TITLED “ITS FINAL: AYALA LAND LOSES LAS PINAS GOLF COURSE” PUBLISHED ON FEB. 5, 2018

* CO DOES NOT SEE RULING OF SUPREME COURT TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON CO'S FINANCIAL CONDITION