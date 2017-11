Nov 20 (Reuters) - AYIMA GROUP AB (PUBL):

* AYIMA LONDON OFFICE EXPANDS CLIENT ENGAGEMENT

* ‍NEW PROJECTS CONSIST A LONG-TERM RETAINER AGREEMENT FOR A MINIMUM OF 12 MONTHS, RENEWING INDEFINITELY​

* ‍VALUE OF EXTENSION WILL BE A MINIMUM OF GBP 380,000 (4.25 MSEK) IN FIRST YEAR

* ‍EXTENSION WILL COMMENCE DURING DECEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)