Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ayima Group Ab (Publ):

* ‍​

* ‍AYIMA LONDON OFFICE EXPANDS CLIENT ENGAGEMENT​

* ‍CLIENT IS A WORLD-RENOWNED RETAIL CLOTHING GROUP​

* ‍VALUE OF EXPANSION WILL BE A MINIMUM OF GBP90,000 (1.0 MSEK) IN FIRST YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)