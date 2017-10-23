FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Azarga-received notice ASLB has issued memorandum, order pertaining to US NRC summary disposition motion​
October 23, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Azarga-received notice ASLB has issued memorandum, order pertaining to US NRC summary disposition motion​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Azarga Uranium Corp

* Azarga Uranium - received notice Atomic, Licensing Board has issued memorandum , order pertaining to United States NRC summary disposition motion​

* Azarga Uranium Corp - ‍Atomic Safety And Licensing Board granted motion for summary disposition in favor of NRC staff and company​

* Azarga - motion to resolve 2 contentions from ASLB’s 30 april 2015 partial initial decision for Dewey Burdock In-Situ recovery uranium project NRC license​

* Azarga Uranium Corp - company expects to have final NRC license​ contention resolved by Q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
