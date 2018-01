Jan 15 (Reuters) - Azimut Holding Spa:

* AZIMUT SAYS SHAREHOLDERS DISCUSSING POSSIBLE STRENGTHENING OF STAKE IN COMPANY

* AZIMUT SAYS INVESTORS IN SHAREHOLDER PACT COULD BUY UP TO 10 PERCENT OF AZIMUT HOLDING

* AZIMUT SHARES EXTEND GAINS UP 2 PERCENT

* AZIMUT SAYS INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR COULD TAKE PART IN STAKEBUILDING BUT PLANNING TO STAY BELOW MANDATORY BID THRESHOLD Source text for Eikon:

