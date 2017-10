Oct 9 (Reuters) - AZIMUT

* SAYS ‍SIGNS A STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO DEVELOP IRANIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT INDUSTRY​

* SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 20% OF MOFID ENTEKHAB, PART OF MOFID GROUP

* SAYS AZIMUT AND MOFID SECURITIES HAVE SIGNED A SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP AN ONSHORE FINANCIAL ADVISORY PLATFORM AND ESTABLISH AN OFFSHORE FUND ENABLING FOREIGN INVESTORS TO ACCESS IRANIAN CAPITAL MARKETS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)