Sept 18 (Reuters) - Azion Corp :

* Says it plans to sell its entire 13.1 million shares of ED-IN Data Technology Group Ltd.Co to Hong Kong company Amor Industrial Limited, at a price of $8.6 million

* Says investment amount in two mainland computer software companies will be reduced indirectly

