Aug 14 (Reuters) - Azul SA:

* Azul reports record second quarter results

* Q2 revenue BRL 1.7 billion

* Qtrly ‍net loss per ADS R$0.30​

* Qtrly ‍net loss per pn share R$0.10​

* Qtrly ‍load factor of 80.9%, 1.9 percentage points higher than in 2Q16​

* Azul sa qtrly total revenue per ask (RASK) & passenger revenue per ask (PRASK) up by 1.2% & 1.7% YOY totaling 28.93 cents & 24.92 cents respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: