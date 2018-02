Feb 8 (Reuters) - Azul SA:

* AZUL REPORTS JANUARY TRAFFIC

* AZUL SA - JAN 2018 PASSENGER TRAFFIC (RPKS) INCREASED 14.0% COMPARED TO JANUARY 2017 ON A CAPACITY INCREASE (ASKS) OF 12.3%

* AZUL SA - JAN 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 85.4%, 1.3 PERCENTAGE POINTS HIGHER THAN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR