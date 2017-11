Nov 9 (Reuters) - Azure Power Global Ltd

* Azure Power announces results for fiscal second quarter 2018

* Q2 revenue INR 1.824 billion

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $118 million to $125 million

* Azure Power Global Ltd - ‍revenue for quarter was US$27.9 million an increase of 104 pct over quarter ended September 30, 2016​

* Azure Power Global Ltd - qtrly net loss per share attributable to APGL equity stockholders $0.64‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: