June 13 (Reuters) - Azure Power Global Ltd:

* Azure Power Global Ltd - announced that it has commissioned a 100-megawatt (mw) solar power plant in Andhra Pradesh

* Azure Power Global Ltd - co will supply power to NTPC for 25 years at a tariff of INR 5.12 (about USD 7.9 cents) per Kwh