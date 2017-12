Dec 29 (Reuters) - Azure Power Global Ltd:

* AZURE POWER GLOBAL LTD FILES TO WITHDRAW FORM F-3 FILED WITH U.S. SEC ON DECEMBER 20 - SEC FILING

* AZURE POWER GLOBAL LTD SAYS HAD PREVIOUSLY FILED FOR MIXED SHELF OFFERING OF UP TO $150 MILLION AND SELLING SHAREHOLDERS OFFERING OF UP TO 10 MILLION SHARES Source text: (bit.ly/2pPbWuC) Further company coverage: