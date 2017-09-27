BRIEF-AzurRx Biopharma announces positive MS1819-SD Phase II data in exocrine pancreatic insufficiency

Sept 27 (Reuters) - AzurRx Biopharma Inc
* AzurRx Biopharma and Mayoly-Spindler announce positive MS1819-SD phase II data in exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (epi)
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - no serious adverse events or notable mild to moderate events have been reported in open-label, ascending dose phase IIA trial
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - favorable trends were also observed on other evaluated endpoints
* AzurRx Biopharma Inc - secondary efficacy endpoints are consistently aligning with CFA data and safety profile of MS1819-SD remains favorable