Jan 18 (Reuters) - Azurrx Biopharma Inc:

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF REQUIRED APPROVALS TO ADD FRENCH CLINICAL SITE FOR ITS PHASE IIA STUDY OF MS1819-SD FOR EXOCRINE PANCREATIC INSUFFICIENCY

* AZURRX BIOPHARMA INC - IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MAYOLY SPINDLER, RECEIVED REQUIRED APPROVALS TO ADD A FRENCH SITE TO PHASE IIA STUDY OF MS1819-SD