Sept 25 (Reuters) - AZZ Inc

* AZZ Inc updates guidance for fiscal 2018 revenue and earnings per share

* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $1.80 to $2.30

* AZZ -‍anticipate revenue will be in range of $825 million to $885 million, compared to previous guidance of $880 million to $950 million for fiscal 2018​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $2.62, revenue view $873.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S