a month ago
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 3, 2017 / 8:58 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-B Communications announces Midroog Ltd has published "issuer comment" regarding co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - B Communications Ltd:

* B communications ltd - announced that Midroog Ltd. Has published an "issuer comment" regarding co

* B communications - in midroog's estimation, extended length of ISA's investigation related with bezeq may increase co's credit risk

* B communications - in Midroog's estimation, development of suspicions against group's controlling shareholder, if any, may also increase Co's credit risk

* B communications - Midroog estimates that it is very difficult to assess possible implications for Bezeq control permit due to investigation

* B communications - midroog estimates it is very difficult to assess how results of investigation will affect Bezeq's dividend policy, distribution volumes Source text (bit.ly/2tjHZkG) Further company coverage:

