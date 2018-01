Jan 4 (Reuters) - B Communications Ltd:

* B COMMUNICATIONS - ON JAN 3, 2018,BEZEQ RECEIVED NOTICE OF STRIKE OR SHUTDOWN IN CO, APPROVED BY NEW GENERAL FEDERATION OF LABOR, AS OF JAN 14, 2018

* B COMMUNICATIONS - BEZEQ IS UNABLE TO EVALUATE IMPLICATIONS OF NOTICE OF DECLARATION OF LABOR DISPUTE/STRIKE OR SHUTDOWN AT PRESENT STAGE