14 days ago
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 24, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-B Communications says court rendered decisions concerning change in terms of release on restrictive conditions for number of suspects in investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - B Communications Ltd

* B Communications - court rendered decisions concerning change in terms of release on restrictive conditions for number of suspects in investigation

* B Communications - terms include, partial restrictions on contacts with employees of Bezeq Group and Eurocom and with officers in companies

* B Communications - terms were set for a 60-day period - SEC filing

* B Communications - restrictions were imposed on co's chairman including, prohibitions against dealing with matters related to ministry of communications

* B Communications - dealings with affairs of Bezeq Group are to be made through CEOs of those cos and/or through acting chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2eHft9m) Further company coverage:

