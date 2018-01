Jan 19 (Reuters) - B-Soft Co Ltd:

* SAYS BOARD APPROVES TO INVEST 50 MILLION YUAN ($7.81 million) TO SET UP INVESTMENT FUND WITH INITIAL SIZE OF 301.0 MILLION YUAN WITH PARTNERS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2DtEFut Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4000 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)