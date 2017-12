Dec 20 (Reuters) - B2HOLDING ASA:

* B2HOLDING ACQUIRES A NON-PERFORMING CREDIT PORTFOLIO FROM SIA HIPONIA IN

* ‍PORTFOLIO CONSIST OF APPROX. 1,700 INDIVIDUAL LOANS WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 119 MILLION​

* ‍AGREEMENT IS SUPPOSED TO BE CLOSED BY END OF FEBRUARY 2018​

* ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT THROUGH ITS LATVIAN SUBSIDIARY, SIA B2KAPITAL