Dec 13 (Reuters) - B2holding Asa:

* B2HOLDING ACQUIRES A NON-PERFORMING CREDIT PORTFOLIO FROM RAIFFEISEN BANK

* ‍UNIT ENTERS INTO AGREEMENTS TO BUY PORTFOLIO IN ROMANIA​

* PORTFOLIO CONSISTS OF ABOUT 2,500 INDIVIDUAL LOANS WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF ABOUT EUR 271 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)