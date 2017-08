July 6 (Reuters) - B3IT MANAGEMENT AB

* ACQUIRES CONSULTING COMPANY SENTENSIA Q AB

* PURCHASE PRICE AMOUNTS TO SEK 24 MILLION PLUS ADJUSTED EQUITY OF SEK 1.5 MILLION

* ADDITIONAL PURCHASE PRICE IS BASED ON SENTENSIA'S DEVELOPMENT IN 2017 AND 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)