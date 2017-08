July 26 (Reuters) - BAADER BANK AG:

* H1 ‍OPERATING RESULT TURNAROUND WITH GROWTH OF EUR 8.6 MILLION TO EUR 5.8 MILLION​

* H1 ‍SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN EARNINGS BEFORE TAX - GROWTH OF EUR 5.1 MILLION TO EUR 3.0 MILLION​

* H2 OUTLOOK: ‍RESTRUCTURING COSTS COULD HAVE FURTHER NEGATIVE EFFECTS ON RESULT​

* ‍H1 NET COMMISSION INCOME IMPROVED BY 17% FROM EUR 22.1 MILLION TO EUR 25.8 MILLION​