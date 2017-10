Sept 20 (Reuters) - Babcock International Group Plc

* ‍group is trading in line with our expectations and outlook for year is unchanged​

* ‍revenue visibility has continued to improve, with 89% of revenue now in place for 2017/18 and around 57% for 2018/19​

* ‍order book and bid pipeline of opportunities have remained stable, and continue to provide confidence in our ability to grow revenue as expected over medium term​