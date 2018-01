BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Says Entered Agreement With Vintage Capital Management, Kahn Capital Management And Brian Kahn

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc:

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES SAYS ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VINTAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, KAHN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND BRIAN R. KAHN - SEC FILING

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO AGREED TO INCREASE SIZE OF CO‘S BOARD TO 10 MEMBERS BY ADDING 3 ADDITIONAL DIRECTORS - SEC FILING

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO AGREED TO APPOINT EACH SHAREHOLDER NOMINEE HENRY BARTOLI, MATTHEW AVRIL AND BRIAN KAHN TO BOARD

* BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES - VINTAGE CAPITAL, KAHN CAPITAL, BRIAN KAHN BENEFICIALLY OWN IN TOTAL 14.9% OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF STOCK OF CO