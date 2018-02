Feb 26 (Reuters) - BABIS VOVOS INTERNATIONAL TECHNICAL SA :

* SAYS 2016 FY TURNOVER EUR 2.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* SAYS 2016 FY EBITDA EUR 66.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 196.6 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* SAYS 2016 FY PROFIT AFTER TAXES EUR 62.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 165.9 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​ Source : bit.ly/2GMnUc9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)