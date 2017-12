Dec 20 (Reuters) - BACTIGUARD HOLDING AB:

* ‍NEW MAJOR ORDER FROM CHINA​

* ‍HAS RECEIVED A NEW ORDER FROM CHINA OF 100 000 URINARY CATHETERS FOR INFECTION PREVENTION​

* ‍ORDER WILL BE DELIVERED IN DECEMBER AND GENERATE REVENUES OF SOME 3 MILLION SEK​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)