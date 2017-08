July 12 (Reuters) - BAE Systems Plc:

* BAE Systems chosen to provide electronic warfare suite for U.S. Special operations command C-130s

* ‍Company received a $67 million contract modification to a competitively awarded contract​

* ‍Contract's total value, including all options, is expected to exceed $300 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)