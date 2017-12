Dec 4 (Reuters) - BAHRAIN BOURSE:

* SAYS AL AHLIA INSURANCE INCREASES ISSUED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL THROUGH ISSUANCE OF 50 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES

* CAPITAL INCREASE IS FOR PAYING CONSIDERATION FOR ACQUISITION OF SOLIDARITY GENERAL TAKAFUL (SGT) ASSETS AND BUSINESSES Source: (bit.ly/2jcRMF7) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Shamsuddin Mohd)