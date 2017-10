Oct 3 (Reuters) - BAHRAIN CINEMA CO:

* COMPLETES ALL CLOSING CONDITIONS OF JV AGREEMENT WITH MAJID AL FUTTAIM CINEMAS BAHRAIN (MAF)

* SAYS JV VOX CINEMAS STARTS OPERATION WITH 20 SCREENS CINEPLEX IN CITY CENTER BAHRAIN EFFECTIVE OCT 01 Source: (bit.ly/2xQXWRs) Further company coverage: )