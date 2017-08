Aug 1 (Reuters) - ARAB BANKING CORPORATION:

* CLOSES $125 MILLION SYNDICATED DUAL TRANCHE SYNDICATED TERM LOAN FACILITY FOR BAHRAIN COMMERCIAL FACILITIES CO

* SAYS FACILITY WAS ARRANGED BY BANK ABC IN ITS CAPACITY AS SOLE INITIAL MANDATED LEAD ARRANGER, BOOKRUNNER AND FACILITY AGENT

* SAYS FOR THE SYNDICATED LOAN, AHLI UNITED BANK, BBK AND NATIONAL BANK OF BAHRAIN JOINED AS MANDATED LEAD ARRANGERS Source: (bit.ly/2ufmC2z) Further company coverage: