July 20 (Reuters) - Bahrain Telecommunications Company

* H1 net profit 19 million dinars, down 16 percent year-on-year

* H1 gross revenue 181.1‍​ million dinars, down 1 percent year-on-year

* Subscriber base of over 9.5 million, an increase of 4 percent YoY

* Board of directors approved an interim cash dividend for shareholders of 10 fils per share for six month period