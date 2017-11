Nov 27 (Reuters) - GFH FINANCIAL GROUP:

* SAYS HAD ENTERED INTO A SALE-AND-LEASEBACK AGREEMENT WITH PROMOSEVEN FOR PREMISES OF BRITISH SCHOOL OF BAHRAIN WITH VALUE OF 21 MILLION DINARS

* CONTINUES TO BE THE FULL OWNER OF BRITISH SCHOOL OF BAHRAIN Source:(bit.ly/2naOTJE) Further company coverage: