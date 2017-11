BRIEF-Bahrain's GFH exits from 3 portfolios, to invest in education sector

Nov 13 (Reuters) - GFH FINANCIAL GROUP

* EXITS FROM 3 PORTFOLIOS WITH TOTAL VALUE OF $180 MILLION

* EXIT FROM $180 MILLION WORTH PORTFOLIOS INCLUDES $60 MILLION REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO IN BAHRAIN, $120 MILLION REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIOS IN USA

* MOU HAS BEEN SIGNED WITH AN INTERNATIONAL STRATEGIC PARTNER TO CONTRIBUTE 70 PERCENT IN GFH’S EDUCATIONAL PORTFOLIO VALUED AT $150 MILLION

* STUDYING PLAN TO ACQUIRE FINANCIAL INSTITUTION IN GCC, ANTICIPATES BEFORE END OF FY17

* ACQUISITION OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTION IN GCC WILL ENABLE GFH TO BE MAJOR SHAREHOLDER OF COMPANY WITH AN OWNERSHIP OVER 50 PERCENT

* HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH RIXOS HOSPITALITY B.V. TO MANAGE 3 OF ITS ASSETS IN BAHRAIN

* NEGOTIATIONS ARE IN PROCESS WITH COMPANIES TO ASSIGN A MARKET MAKER FOR GFH IN DUBAI