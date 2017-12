Dec 5 (Reuters) - GFH FINANCIAL GROUP:

* SIGNS AGREEMENT VALUED AT APROXIMATELY $150 MILLION WITH INSPIRED

* AS PER TERMS OF THE AG REEMENT, INSPIRED WILL ACQUIRE PART OF GFH’S EDUCATIONAL PORTFOLIO IN THE GCC

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON GFH’S FINANCIAL RESULTS OF UPTO $50 MILLION FOR YEARS 2017 AND 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )