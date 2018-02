Feb 25 (Reuters) - SOLIDARITY ALAHLIA INSURANCE CO :

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS 96,036 DINARS VERSUS ‍​31,808 DINARS YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES BONUS SHARE OF 7.30 PERCENT OF PAID-UP CAPITAL FOR YEAR 2017 Source: (bit.ly/2owWuiL) Further company coverage: )