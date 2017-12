Dec 20 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc:

* BAIDU AND XIONGAN NEW AREA SIGN STRATEGIC AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP SMART CITY

* BAIDU SAYS CO, GOVERNMENT OF HEBEI ALSO PLAN TO JOINTLY ESTABLISH NATIONAL AI LAB

* BAIDU INC - CO, ADMINISTRATIVE COMMITTEE OF XIONGAN NEW AREA IN CHINA'S HEBEI PROVINCE SIGNED DEAL TO DEVELOP NEW ECONOMIC ZONE INTO SMART CITY