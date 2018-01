Jan 8 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc:

* BAIDU, ASIA MOBILITY INDUSTRIES (AMI) ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC JV TO LAUNCH “APOLLO SOUTHEAST ASIA” AUTONOMOUS DRIVING PROGRAM AND INVESTMENT FUND

* SAYS $200 MILLION TECHNOLOGY FUND TO BE FOCUSED ON OPPORTUNITIES IN SOUTHEAST ASIA FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING & INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION