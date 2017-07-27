FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
July 27, 2017 / 9:16 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-Baidu ‍non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS for Q2 $2.36

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc

* Baidu announces second quarter 2017 results

* Baidu Inc - ‍online marketing revenues for Q2 of 2017 were RMB17.883 billion ($2.638 billion), representing a 5.6%​

* Baidu Inc - total revenues in Q2 of 2017 were RMB20.874 billion ($3.079 billion), a 14.3% increase

* Baidu Inc - qtrly ‍traffic acquisition costs as a component of cost of revenues was RMB2.478 billion ($365 million) compared to 15.9%​

* Baidu Inc - ‍diluted earnings attributable to Baidu per ADS for Q2 were $1.67

* Baidu Inc - ‍currently expects to generate total revenues of RMB23.130 billion ($3.412 billion) to RMB23.750 billion ($3.503 billion) for Q3 of 2017​

* Baidu Inc - ‍non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS for Q2 $2.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

