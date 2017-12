Dec 19 (Reuters) - Bain Capital Life Sciences Fund LP:

* BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES FUND L.P REPORTS PASSIVE STAKE OF 8.9 PERCENT IN MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS AS ON DEC 18 - SEC FILING

* BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES FUND L.P HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PASSIVE STAKE OF 14.4 PERCENT IN MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS AS ON SEPT 19