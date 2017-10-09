BRIEF-Bain Capital makes offer for Zenith Hygiene Group to expand Diversey

Oct 9 (Reuters) -

* Bain Capital private equity makes offer for Zenith Hygiene Group Plc to expand Diversey in Europe

* Says through investment in Diversey, reached agreement on terms of recommended final cash offer for Zenith Hygiene Group plc​

* Says ‍acquisition will be funded with cash from Diversey’s balance sheet​

* Says received irrevocable undertakings representing 91.01 percent of a shares of Zenith Hygiene in issue as business close on Oct 6

* Says received irrevocable undertakings representing 100 percent of c shares​ of zenith hygiene in issue as business close on Oct 6