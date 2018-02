Jan 31 (Reuters) - Rapid7 Inc:

* BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE FUND 2007 LP REPORTS 9.0 PERCENT STAKE IN RAPID7 INC AS OF JAN 30, 2018 VERSUS A STAKE OF 13.3 PERCENT AS OF NOV 13, 2017 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2DQR9tg) Further company coverage: